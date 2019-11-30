Truck crash south of Coffs closes Pacific Highway

BIG SPILL: A truck rolled over on the Pacific Highway this morning just south of Coffs Harbour.

BIG SPILL: A truck rolled over on the Pacific Highway this morning just south of Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward

PART of the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour was closed for a short time this morning after a truck crashed near the Boambee BP.

The incident occurred just after 5am, with the truck taking out more than 20m of highway fencing during the incident.

All northbound lanes were closed for a period of time after the crash as paramedics attended the scene and police carried out an investigation.

It's believed the driver suffered facial injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

It's the second truck crash at the site in the last six weeks after a 65-year-old cyclist was killed in October.