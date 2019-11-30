Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG SPILL: A truck rolled over on the Pacific Highway this morning just south of Coffs Harbour.
BIG SPILL: A truck rolled over on the Pacific Highway this morning just south of Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward
News

Truck crash south of Coffs closes Pacific Highway

Sam Flanagan
by
30th Nov 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PART of the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour was closed for a short time this morning after a truck crashed near the Boambee BP. 

The incident occurred just after 5am, with the truck taking out more than 20m of highway fencing during the incident.

All northbound lanes were closed for a period of time after the crash as paramedics attended the scene and police carried out an investigation. 

It's believed the driver suffered facial injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

It's the second truck crash at the site in the last six weeks after a 65-year-old cyclist was killed in October

coffs harbour pacific highway truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        premium_icon Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        News FRIDAY evening's rain was a welcome sight for those on the Coffs Coast, as dry paddocks, lawns, sporting grounds and gardens soaked up every bit of moisture.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        Offbeat Find out if your town made the sh*ttest towns book.

        REVEALED: Civic space funding ‘myth’

        premium_icon REVEALED: Civic space funding ‘myth’

        News The Cultural and Civic Space was once again the subject of lengthy and heated...