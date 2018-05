Truck crash on Orara Way: Emergency services are on the scene of a truck crash on the Orara Way this morning.

A TRUCK has run off the road on the Orara Way causing traffic delays west of Coffs Harbour.

The heavy vehicle towing a trailer reportedly ran off the road around 8am.

The truck driver was uninjured, however the salvage operation to return the truck to the road is leading to delays from motorists in the Orara Valley.

A contra flow is set up at the crash scene, which is situated between Red Hill and Karangi on a bend.