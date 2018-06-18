Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
Breaking

Truck crash at notorious highway spot

Caitlan Charles
by
18th Jun 2018 10:04 PM | Updated: 10:26 PM

UPDATE: Parts of the Clarence  Valley are experiencing black outs following a truck crash in Ulmarra.

Nearly 1000 homes have been impacted, with crews investigating. 

The outage is from Brushgrove, to Tucabia and South Grafton. 

Power outages in Clarence following truck track
Power outages in Clarence following truck track

BEFORE: THERE has been a crash on a notorious section of the Pacific Highway. 

At about 9.45 tonight, a b-double was involved in a collision at Ulmarra. The crash is near King St, and is impacting traffic northbound. 

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime are attending the scene. 

More details to come

B-double involved in crash at Ulmarra
B-double involved in crash at Ulmarra
crash pacific highway truck crash ulmarra

Top Stories

    Firefighters to stage strike action

    premium_icon Firefighters to stage strike action

    News Pay dispute escalates to industrial action for Fire and Rescue crews

    Seniors helping seniors to get switched on

    Seniors helping seniors to get switched on

    News Do you know which button to push?

    Calls for tourist signage on highway under review

    Calls for tourist signage on highway under review

    News Destination NSW & RMS developing a signage plan to target tourists.

    Budget funds for Coffs drug and alcohol rehab facility

    premium_icon Budget funds for Coffs drug and alcohol rehab facility

    News State Government to give $5 million to a new Coffs rehab facility

    Local Partners