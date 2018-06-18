Truck crash at notorious highway spot
UPDATE: Parts of the Clarence Valley are experiencing black outs following a truck crash in Ulmarra.
Nearly 1000 homes have been impacted, with crews investigating.
The outage is from Brushgrove, to Tucabia and South Grafton.
BEFORE: THERE has been a crash on a notorious section of the Pacific Highway.
At about 9.45 tonight, a b-double was involved in a collision at Ulmarra. The crash is near King St, and is impacting traffic northbound.
Emergency services and Roads and Maritime are attending the scene.
More details to come