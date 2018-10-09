Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Truck crash closes Pacific Highway

Rae Wilson
by
9th Oct 2018 4:43 AM

THE Pacific Highway is closed to southbound traffic 1km south of the Karuah exit after a truck rollover.

Emergency services called to the scene about 3am, and found the driver trapped within the cabin.

Rescue teams are working to free the man, who has sustained leg injuries.


Traffic travelling north is urged to slow down due to debris from the crash.

It is now being cleared from the roadway, but motorists are urged to delay travel if at all possible.

editors picks karuah exit pacific highway truck crash
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

    premium_icon Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

    Travel THREE of the state’s travel landmarks are vying for a place in the “seven wonders of Australia”.

    • 9th Oct 2018 4:30 AM
    Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

    premium_icon Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

    News Building heights and bridge components up for discussion.

    BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

    BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

    Weather Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail predicted

    Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    premium_icon Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    News Spotlight on housing, employment issues in regional Australia.

    Local Partners