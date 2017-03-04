28°
Truck crash closes hwy causing fuel leak into storm water

4th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
A jackknifed b-double closed southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour for two hours last night.
A jackknifed b-double closed southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour for two hours last night.

COFFS Harbour's main traffic artery came to a halt last night for almost two hours after a southbound b-double truck jackknifed on the Pacific Highway.

The incident happened opposite the old Tourist Information Centre, between Combine St to the south and Park Avenue to the north around 10.30pm.

It's understood, greasy road conditions due to  the wet highway contributed to the truck's prime mover losing traction as it headed uphill.

Emergency services on scene indicated the driver braked resulting in the two trailers ploughing forward under the slippery conditions, causing the jackknife.

The resulting crash caused environmental concerns due to the rupturing on one of the trucks fuel tanks, with around 200 litres of diesel spilling and running directly into a storm water drain.

Coffs Harbour Fire & Rescue Station Officer Sally Foote said her crews were busy both blocking the drains, cleaning up the spill and safely draining the damaged fuel tank.

Lengthy queues of b-double trucks were cleared just before midnight when police setup  a contraflow as the crash scene was cleared.

The truck driver was uninjured and was the subject of mandatory testing.

