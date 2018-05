Police are on scene an accident at Halfway creek.

EMERGENCY services are on scene an accident at Halfway creek where one of the two lanes are closed.

Police said a semi trailer has rolled over and is blocking one of the lanes after colliding with another vehicle.

Northbound traffic has been impacted and the road will be cleared once the truck has been towed shortly.

Drivers are warned to reduce speed and exercise caution through the area on the Pacific Highway.