Truck crash causes ‘significant delays’ on Pacific Highway

UPDATE: 5.21pm

THERE is no forecast for when the Pacific Highway is likely to reopen after a truck crash at Broadwater.

The Transport Management Centre said in a statement motorists were advised to exercise caution and allow "plenty of extra travel time".

"Both directions of the Pacific Highway are closed at Broadwater (south of Ballina) due to a two-truck crash near Boundary Creek Road," they said.

"Motorists traveling northbound can divert via Summerland Way at Grafton and Bruxner Highway from Casino to Lismore to re-join the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

"Southbound traffic is diverting at Ballina via the Bruxner Highway to Lismore and Casino and Summerland Way to Grafton.

"These diversions are suitable for all vehicles.

"Emergency services and traffic crews are at the scene of the crash.

"There is no forecast of when the highway will reopen."

UPDATE: 4.47pm

HUNDREDS of properties are without power after a truck rolled on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene at Broadwater, where a trucsk left the roadway and struck powerlines.

According to Essential Energy, some 380 properties between Woodburn and East Wardell have been without power since shortly before 3pm.

According to Essential Energy, 380 properties were affected by a power outage following a truck crash on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020. Essential Energy

UPDATE: 4.20pm

POWER lines are down and emergency services are at the scene of a truck roll-over on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they had five crews at the scene.

He said they were called to the crash at 3.58pm.

"It's a b-double that's rolled off the road and taken out power lines," he said.

"We've had a diesel spill there and we've got the power lines down"

He said northbound and southbound lanes were blocked at Boundary Creek Rd.

It's believed the driver has avoided serious injury.

The spokesman said police were also at the scene and Essential Energy were understood to be en route.

Emergency Services have been called to a truck crash on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater. Picture: Live Traffic NSW Picture: Live Traffic NSW

EARLIER:

DIVERSIONS are in place following a truck crash on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident occurred near Boundary Creek Rd about 3pm.

Motorists are being advised to allow an extra 60 minutes of travel time in both directions.

For northbound traffic, a diversion is in place at Woodburn-Coraki Rd at Woodburn, Casino-Coraki Rd at Coraki and Bruxner Hwy at Casino, to rejoin the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto the Bruxner Highway at Ballina, Summerland Way at Casino and Big River Way at Grafton to rejoin the Pacific Hwy at Glenugie.

These diversions are for all vehicles.