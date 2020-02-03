Menu

A truck and car have crashed on the highway. Jarrard Potter
Three injured in three-vehicle Pacific Highway smash

Kathryn Lewis
Jarrard Potter
by and
3rd Feb 2020 10:34 AM | Updated: 12:06 PM
UPDATE 11.30AM: Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash just before 10am near the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Centenary Dr at Clarenza.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a 69-year-old woman was trapped briefly in the collision, before she was removed and transported by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Two other people were injured and taken to Grafton Base Hospital.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is moving without delays.  


Emergency services at the scene of two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Centenary Dr, north of Grafton. Jarrard Potter

EARLIER: A TRUCK and car have collided on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza, leaving one person trapped. 

Emergency services are responding to the scene this morning and traffic is affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway at Centenary Dr. 

More information as it comes to hand. 

