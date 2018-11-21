Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A collision between a truck and a car has closed one lane of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble.
A collision between a truck and a car has closed one lane of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Nov 2018 5:30 PM

A COLLISION between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has closed a southbound lane this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 5.23pm, approximately 3km south of Cypress Rd.

Initial reports indicate the b-double truck is leaking fuel, with Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT teams from Grafton responding to clean up the spill.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting Roads and Maritime Services are also on the scene, as well as a heavy vehicle tow truck.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.

live traffic nsw pacific highway truck and car crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    This is exactly what shark nets are for

    premium_icon This is exactly what shark nets are for

    Opinion Shark-loving misanthropes gnash their teeth again over the demise of one fish, but don’t bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled, writes Miranda Devine.

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:51 AM
    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News State Government announce 1,500 new police officers.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners