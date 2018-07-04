Truck breakdowns cause significant delays on Pacific Hwy

The oversized truck broke down near Thompsons Rd after 11.30am today.

The oversized truck broke down near Thompsons Rd after 11.30am today. Jasmine Minhas

UPDATE: A SECOND oversized truck has broken down on the Pacific Hwy at Macauleys Headland Dr just after 1pm this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution as one of two northbound lanes are blocked.

12.30PM: AN OVERSIZED truck has broken down on the Pacific Highway today, causing heavy traffic conditions and significant delays.

The truck broke down on a northbound lane at the Thompsons Rd intersection, causing traffic to back up towards the Englands Rd roundabout just after 11.30am.

The truck has now been moved and the traffic congestion is easing.