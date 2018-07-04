Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The oversized truck broke down near Thompsons Rd after 11.30am today.
The oversized truck broke down near Thompsons Rd after 11.30am today. Jasmine Minhas
News

Truck breakdowns cause significant delays on Pacific Hwy

Jasmine Minhas
by
4th Jul 2018 12:30 PM

UPDATE: A SECOND oversized truck has broken down on the Pacific Hwy at Macauleys Headland Dr just after 1pm this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution as one of two northbound lanes are blocked.

12.30PM: AN OVERSIZED truck has broken down on the Pacific Highway today, causing heavy traffic conditions and significant delays.

The truck broke down on a northbound lane at the Thompsons Rd intersection, causing traffic to back up towards the Englands Rd roundabout just after 11.30am.

The truck has now been moved and the traffic congestion is easing.

 

Traffic backed up towards the Englands Rd roundabout.
Traffic backed up towards the Englands Rd roundabout. Jasmine Minhas
coffs harbour pacific highway traffic truck breakdown
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Check out the lowest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast today.

    • 4th Jul 2018 1:45 PM
    TERRIFYING: 'That's a huge white... He's chasing me'

    TERRIFYING: 'That's a huge white... He's chasing me'

    News Two local fishermen have a memorable experience with a great white.

    Wireless sensors fitted in Coffs' public toilets

    Wireless sensors fitted in Coffs' public toilets

    News New systems substantially reduce costs, provide better safety.

    Last chance for festival tickets

    Last chance for festival tickets

    News Don't miss out on your last chance for Bello Winter Music tickets.

    Local Partners