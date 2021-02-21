Truck break downs beyond a joke
It's yet another reminder that Coffs Harbour has waited too long for a bypass.
In previous years B-doubles have sometimes broken down after losing traction in the wet, on the steep bends either side of town.
But in recent days the situation has gone from bad to worse, with several break downs impacting traffic and putting motorists at risk.
In the space of a few hours on Sunday afternoon (February 21) three separate B-doubles lost traction near The Big Windmill south of the CBD.
Similar break downs have occurred in the past week.
One incident at around 2pm on Sunday closed both northbound lanes of the highway. As of 4pm one lane was still closed with banked up traffic crawling through the remaining lane.
As of 5pm traffic had returned to normal.
For years B-doubles have created havoc through town dropping their loads (pig carcasses in 2002 and a load of onions in 2016) or tipping over at the Englands Road roundabout.
The community has been waiting decades for the Coffs Harbour Bypass. A ceremonial sod turning was held late last year.
Last month the first house to be demolished to make way for the bypass came down. A new RFS facility will be built on the site.
All directly impacted property owners along the route have been contacted by Transport for NSW, which currently owns or is in an agreement regarding 121 properties.
The 14 kilometre Coffs Harbour bypass will be the city's biggest ever infrastructure project and will provide 2000 jobs locally during its construction while supporting up to 12,000 jobs over the whole life-cycle of the project.