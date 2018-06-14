Troy the go to man for kart crown

GO-KART racer Troy Brown capped off his greatest day in sport by winning a national championship.

Thirty years after first slipping behind the steering wheel, Troy captured the TAG 125 division at the Geoff King Motors Australian Kart Masters racing on his home track.

"Now I've finally win it I guess the incentive is to turn up again next year to defend the crown and no problem with that,” he said.

"All the other drivers will be chasing me now but I'll have a whole year to think about being one up on them.”

The weather fined up for race weekend after storm clouds threatened and rain fell on the lead-up day.

"Fortunately the skies cleared up for the racing although the winds played a part and it was fairly cold.

"We had to make decisions about what tires to use and the like but in the end there were some really fast times recorded.

"In the championship racing among the competitors were four other drivers who had either won or been placed in the national championships and it was pretty good to get one over them”

Troy has added plenty of major honours to his portfolio but this is by far the biggest.

"Being in Masters division it's about as far as I can go in the sport but I love watching all those younger drivers coming through who one day will fill our role.

"I still enjoy it competing against the other blokes where it's your experience which makes all the difference.”