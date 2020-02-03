Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

cyclone rain tropical low weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McCormack needs the boot over sports rort: club president

        premium_icon McCormack needs the boot over sports rort: club president

        News The president of a local sporting association overlooked in the sports rort scandal says The Nationals leader Michael McCormack should be the next to go.

        ‘Despicable’: Magistrate’s fury as Jubelin case adjourned

        premium_icon ‘Despicable’: Magistrate’s fury as Jubelin case adjourned

        Crime The trial of one of Australia’s most famous former homicide detectives

        Drought breaking rain falling over the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Drought breaking rain falling over the Coffs Coast

        Weather A huge week of rain is forecast for the Coffs Coast.

        REVEALED: New council candidate comes forward

        premium_icon REVEALED: New council candidate comes forward

        News New candidate enters the race for this year’s Council election.