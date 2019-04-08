Australia savagely trolls vegans

Australians have reacted savagely to the protests. Picture: Twitter

Australians have reacted savagely to the protests. Picture: Twitter

As a mass wave of vegan protests hit around the country today, meat-loving Australians have reacted savagely to their demands social media.

Trolls on Twitter are posting pictures of bacon and steaks and threatening to eat a Big Mac for every minute they are delayed by the ongoing protests around Australia.

One commenter said he was planning to have a salad for lunch, but because of the protests this morning he decided to have a juicy beef burger, with extra bacon, instead.

I was going to have a salad for lunch, instead, directly due to the #vegan terrorists in Melbourne today, I’m having a juicy beef burger - with extra bacon. #veganlife pic.twitter.com/i0KjSj2gp2 — Mark ⚓️ 🇦🇺 (@markc01) April 8, 2019

#vegan Get this into ya. You might actually look a bit healthier and grow a brain if you do - pic.twitter.com/LAbR8D4B7A — Soutpiel (@TonySoutpiel) April 8, 2019

Fascinating following these #vegan protests here in Melbourne as I cook my breakfast #meatheals pic.twitter.com/mlW0J1GuAt — Uncle Terry (@uncleterryd) April 7, 2019

Satirical news website, The Betoota Advocate, trolled animal activists, penning a piece titled: "Melbourne's Vegan Protests Lose Momentum As Activists Begin Napping Due To Iron Deficiencies".

Melbourne’s Vegan Protests Lose Momentum As Activists Begin Napping Due To Iron Deficiencies https://t.co/BliD6tQLRR — Betoota Advocate unofficial (@betoota) April 8, 2019

"What started as a passionate and peaceful protest against the structurally discrimination faced by livestock at the hands of society that believes in the concept of an animal kingdom, has gradually started to fizzle out - as the animals rights protesters sporadically begin to have naps in the middle of the street," the comedy website wrote.

WHAT DO THE PROTESTORS WANT?

Despite a sarcastic response from many Australians, organiser and director of animal rights documentary, Dominion, Chris Delforce, said there's a very serious message behind today's protests.

"The industry is telling people these animals are being killed ethically, that they are being killed humanely - the reality is ... it's the furthest thing from humane," Mr Delforce told AAP.

He laughed off Prime Minister Scott Morrison's suggestion the protests occurring across the country were "un-Australian".

"I think most Australians are opposed to animal cruelty," he said.

However, it's clear from social media not everyone is in support of today's protests.

Listen, if you want to be #vegan then go ahead. I’m happy for you. What I’m not happy for you to do is push it on me. I’ve seen the documentaries, I know where my food comes from but all these protests do is piss people off. It’s not helping anyone — nicole (@nicolejay06) April 8, 2019

As part of the activism, Melbourne's busiest intersection has been blocked off by vegans conducting a "peaceful" peak-hour protest.

Hundreds of vegans from all over Victoria gathered at 5.30am outside Flinders Street Station, holding signs and blocking cars and trams from passing through.

Police have arrested nine people at an abattoir in the NSW Southern Tablelands.

Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with animal rights slogans, the group chained themselves to a conveyor at the premises at about 2.30am before refusing to leave, according to police.

Police have also broken up a protest at a Queensland abattoir.

About 20 animal rights campaigners descended on the Warwick abattoir and chained themselves to equipment before police were called to remove them.

Bloke with his toddler in a pram tells protesters they’re “absolutely pathetic” for blocking the Melbourne CBD to push veganism. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/V70uMG75xv — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) April 7, 2019

Hey @VictoriaPolice - Will the #vegan protesters be sent a bill for the cost of breaking up their stunt? Or will the commuters disrupted by it foot the bill a la Milo Yiannopolous? — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) April 7, 2019

It's all part of a national day of organised vegan activism that is being touted as the "biggest animal rights protest the world has ever seen".

And, despite the loud criticism and predictable posting of bacon and steak pictures on social media, some Twitter users said those inconvenienced by the protest need to get over themselves.

This #vegan protest in Melbourne is not 'causing chaos' or 'affecting people's livelihoods'. It is slowing you down a little. Asking people to walk a couple hundred metres.



Get over it. World needs more protesting. — Ben McKay (@benmackey) April 7, 2019

Protesters' list of demands for state and federal agriculture ministers to:

• Publicly acknowledge inherent cruelty in the process of killing animals for food, clothing and entertainment

• Insert a link to view documentary Dominion in a prominent position on their department's website

• Publicly commit to banning use of intentionally deceptive marketing labels and imagery on animal products

• Commit to screening Dominion in school curriculum for students aged 15 and over

• Add warning labels onto animals products advising of ethical, health and environmental issues associated with them

• End government subsidies for industries that use, exploit and abuse animals

Animal rights protesters are being arrested and dragged into police vans after blocking a major Melbourne CBD intersection. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen Smith

- with AAP