Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dating

Trolls cruelly mock bride-to-be's 'tin foil' engagement ring

by Phoebe Loomes
10th May 2019 9:02 AM

A newly-engaged woman has been targeted by trolls in a Facebook group after proudly sharing a photo of her new engagement ring.

After proudly sharing a photo of her beloved ring, the bride was criticised in the comments about its minimalist design. The ring, available on Etsy - has a thin band and a single natural diamond.

The woman wrote in the wedding Facebook group, "My bf and I ordered my ring online and I am in LOVE with it", according to The Sun.

Trolls have ridiculed a wedding ring bought off Etsy, stating the diamond looks like 'tin foil'.
Trolls have ridiculed a wedding ring bought off Etsy, stating the diamond looks like 'tin foil'. Etsy

Commenters in the group savaged the the ring, calling it a key ring, and comparing the diamond to "tin foil".

"Why even bother having a diamond there?" one commenter asked.

"So take that keyring off your finger and show us the ring you ordered online," another said.

"It's so pitiful, I just can't. It's too sad," another said.

"I have assembled my colleagues of world class physicists and astronomers, we are building new instrumentation so we can see your f****** ring," another said.

"All I can think is paper clip," said another person.

"I guess neither of you want anyone to know you're engaged huh," said another.

The 14.4k ring, with a 14k Solid Gold Diamond Band, is available via Etsy, and comes in rose gold, gold and yellow gold. It costs a nifty $132.

More Stories

bride and groom editors picks engagement relationship viral weddings

Top Stories

    Federal election 2019: The defining moments in pictures

    Federal election 2019: The defining moments in pictures

    News Just one simple photo can take their political campaign to new heights, while an unsavoury shot has the potential to destroy their political career altogether.

    • 10th May 2019 10:07 AM
    Urgent alert for missing baby girl

    Urgent alert for missing baby girl

    News A baby girl and her father have been missing since Tuesday

    • 10th May 2019 9:36 AM
    Your guide on fuel prices

    premium_icon Your guide on fuel prices

    News The cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast.

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news