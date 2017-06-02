Trish secures the club championship

MOVING to Coffs Harbour 18 months ago from Sydney after retiring with her husband is a move that has paid off for Trish Nance.

Having joined the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Nance can now call herself a club champion after winning the title ahead of Ada Lynch and Tracey Foster.

It shouldn't come as any surprise though. Not only is she a talented golfer but she'd been no stranger to Coffs Harbour's 27-hole layout before moving to the area.

For the past 30 years she's lived in Sydney but once a year visited Coffs Harbour to play golf.

Finally 18 months ago she and her husband retired and settled in Coffs Harbour and now not only is she a member of the club but the winner of its prestigious club championship.

In Division 2 Karen Cross was the champion ahead of Robyn O'Brien and Mika Creenaune while Louise Knight won the Division 3 title with Margaret Holloway and Heatherbelle Lee rounding out the placings.