Trish offers support in all the right ways

WITH an understanding of how life-changing surgery can be for women who have experienced breast cancer, Trish Dahl is providing expertise to leave them feeling empowered and confident.

Ms Dahl is the owner of A Comfortable Bra, a shop providing bras and swimwear for not only the everyday woman but also prosthetics for women who have undergone a single or double mastectomy.

"My mission is to support breast cancer survivors with a caring, discreet fitting service to ensure they have access to the perfect prosthesis,” Ms Dahl said.

"This helps restore self-esteem and gets ladies well on the way in their recovery.

Ms Dahl said it was rewarding watching women leave the store after a fitting full of confidence with a new bra or swimwear.

"I've had a lot of emotional ladies where they've actually hugged me because I've just made them feel so good,” she said.

"They've tried things before and nothing worked then they've come in, seen me and I've just put something on them and they've just burst into tears.

"It's very rewarding. It's great to see them walking out the door with full confidence and feeling good about themselves. That's really what it's all about and why I do it.”

The help doesn't stop there - Ms Dahl also offers customers support and guidance on their Medicare rebates.

"The process doesn't stop even when you walk out the door, I'm always here no matter what,” she said.

If you're looking for the perfect excuse to treat yourself, pop into the shop this Thursday from 10am to take part in Australia's Biggest Morning Tea hosted at the store.

Shoppers will receive a gift with every donation over $10 and 20 per cent off full-priced items purchased on the day. All funds will go towards supporting those impacted by cancer.

A Comfortable Bra is located in The Vault in the city centre on Harbour Dr.