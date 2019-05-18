Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPERTISE: Trish Dahl from A Comfortable Bra helps women post-mastectomy.
EXPERTISE: Trish Dahl from A Comfortable Bra helps women post-mastectomy. Rachel Vercoe
News

Trish offers support in all the right ways

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH an understanding of how life-changing surgery can be for women who have experienced breast cancer, Trish Dahl is providing expertise to leave them feeling empowered and confident.

Ms Dahl is the owner of A Comfortable Bra, a shop providing bras and swimwear for not only the everyday woman but also prosthetics for women who have undergone a single or double mastectomy.

"My mission is to support breast cancer survivors with a caring, discreet fitting service to ensure they have access to the perfect prosthesis,” Ms Dahl said.

"This helps restore self-esteem and gets ladies well on the way in their recovery.

Ms Dahl said it was rewarding watching women leave the store after a fitting full of confidence with a new bra or swimwear.

"I've had a lot of emotional ladies where they've actually hugged me because I've just made them feel so good,” she said.

"They've tried things before and nothing worked then they've come in, seen me and I've just put something on them and they've just burst into tears.

"It's very rewarding. It's great to see them walking out the door with full confidence and feeling good about themselves. That's really what it's all about and why I do it.”

The help doesn't stop there - Ms Dahl also offers customers support and guidance on their Medicare rebates.

"The process doesn't stop even when you walk out the door, I'm always here no matter what,” she said.

If you're looking for the perfect excuse to treat yourself, pop into the shop this Thursday from 10am to take part in Australia's Biggest Morning Tea hosted at the store.

Shoppers will receive a gift with every donation over $10 and 20 per cent off full-priced items purchased on the day. All funds will go towards supporting those impacted by cancer.

A Comfortable Bra is located in The Vault in the city centre on Harbour Dr.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Jilted wife targets love rival with visit-for-sex posters

    premium_icon Jilted wife targets love rival with visit-for-sex posters

    Crime Teena Maree Stafford plastered posters with her love rival's photo, phone number and address around Brisbane after husband dumped her

    Rally Australia's welcome if they pay their bills

    premium_icon Rally Australia's welcome if they pay their bills

    News THE event has caused 'significant' damage to Nambucca Shire roads.

    Aboriginal body stands by controversial justice centre

    premium_icon Aboriginal body stands by controversial justice centre

    News 'I'm an activist, I believe people have the right to their opinion.'

    Historic rail motor is back in Coffs this weekend

    Historic rail motor is back in Coffs this weekend

    Community Reserve your seats today before tickets sell out.