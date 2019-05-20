Triple treat for Coffs Harbour trainers in Grafton

HORSE RACING: Coffs Harbour trainers enjoyed a fruitful trip up the highway to Grafton last Friday, with three local horses grabbing wins.

Veteran trainer Jim Jarvis got the travelling contingent on the board in race two when his gelding Winged Poet ($8) had the box seat in running during the 2230m Maiden Plate.

The five-year-old jumped cleanly and settled one back on the fence with cover.

Jockey Matthew McGuren didn't have to move a muscle until the home turn when he effortlessly peeled out and took the gelding to the lead.

Winged Poet let fly early out and managed to hold off a fast-finishing Champagne Vega ($6) for his first win in 11 starts.

In race four it was the Grisedale's who combined for victory, as Jon piloted Snippetsline ($10) home for the mare's first win.

The four-year-old daughter of Snippetson jumped slowly in the 1620m event but quickly moved into midfield.

Trainer Donna would have been holding her breath as she watched Jon take the mare out wide around the side of the course and home turn, but the veteran hoop clearly knew what he was doing.

Snippetsline fought off a big leading pack for a tough victory in her ninth appearance.

Jon wasn't content with just the one winner for the meeting, as he teamed-up with Joanne Hardy in race six to get Lethal Dream ($13) across the line.

The six-year-old gelding settled midfield on the fence in the 1215m race, before Grisdale patiently waited for a hole to open up in the straight. From there Lethal Dream toughed it out for his fourth victory.