Trio proud to don North Coast PSSA team's colours

TOP OF THE CLASS: Coffs Coast soccer players Samuel Murphy, Ryan Gregorovic and Jacob Meakins are about to take on the best primary school aged players in the state as part of the North Coast PSSA team.

A TRIO of local soccer juniors are about to test their football skills against the best players their age in New South Wales.

Jacob Meakins (Narranga PS), Samuel Murphy and Ryan Gregorovic (both Kororo PS) have been selected in the North Coast PSSA team to play in next week's state championships being played in Inverell.

Samuel and Jacob will combine in defence for the North Coast team while Ryan will spend most of his time in the midfield.

It's a busy period ahead for the North Coast's squad of 14 players as they'll be playing three games on Tuesday, another three games on Wednesday followed by whatever finals they qualify for on Thursday.

While Samuel is sure the North Coast team is set to "go all the way” in Inverell, Jacob's expectations are a little more measured.

This is Jacob's second time at this level and his experience last year has him preparing for a tournament he described as "tough”.

"The players we're playing against, you will most likely see them playing for big teams in the future,” he said.