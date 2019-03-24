Menu
EXCITEMENT MACHINE: Breah Fischer has been selected for NSW.
Sport

Trio hunting for national glory

24th Mar 2019 2:26 PM
HOCKEY: Three talented young athletes from Coffs Harbour have been selected to play at the U15 national hockey championships in Sydney next month.

Breah Fischer and Ambrose Page will both pull on the sky blue of NSW while Josh Perry will wear the ochre shirt of the Northern Territory during the championships.

All three are chomping at the bit to put their skills to the test during the national carnival.

Their selection follows a gruelling program consisting of intensive training camps, personal fitness work and a Hockey NSW development carnival.

It has been a whirlwind six months for Ambrose in particular after he was called into the NSW squad in October following standout performances in Hockey NSW's Centre of Development program.

The hard work all three have put into their game is about to pay dividends according to local representative coach Rick Fischer.

"I was surprised and thrilled to hear that all three of our squad kids made the final cut,” Fischer said.

"It's a great reward for all of the hard work and training that they've put in over the last six months”.

With a gap between the U13 and U15 state teams, typically younger players have to work hard and bide their time for a year or so before they transition to the U15 representative teams.

But not Fischer and Perry, who are both only 13 years of age and look set to make their mark in 2019 and 2020 as well.

"We've got some extremely talented kids here in Coffs Harbour. To have three of our local juniors playing at the state level in a single age group is a tribute to parents, coaches and everyone involved,” Hockey Coffs Coast president Joel Matthews said.

