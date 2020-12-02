Trio armed with machetes rob service station

The men were wearing hoodies and armed with machetes and took cigarettes, food, drinks and cash.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery in South Kempsey this morning.

At about 2am today (Wednesday December 2), three men forced their way into a service station on Lachlan Street, South Kempsey, by smashing the glass doors with a rock.

The men - who were armed with machetes - took cigarettes, food, drinks and cash before leaving the store, last seen heading west on Graham Lane.

An employee in the store at the time was not physically injured and no customers were present at the time of the incident.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Police have now released descriptions of three men they believe can assist with their investigation.

- The first man is described only as being as tall and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes.

- The second man is described as wearing a grey hoodie with white Everlast writing the front, black pants and black shoes.

- The third man is described as being of caucasian appearance and wearing a black hoodie, grey track pants with red material hanging out of the back pocket and black and white shoes.

All three were reported to be armed with machetes.

Police warn the public not to approach the men but ask that anyone who may be able to identify the men or has information about the incident contact Kempsey Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

