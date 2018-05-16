No magic gate for Vega

VEGA Magic will have to overcome barrier 14 in his quest to become the first horse in more than 100 years to record successive victories in the $1m Group 1 Goodwood (1200m) at Morphettville on Saturday.

The former West Australian galloper remains a dominant $2.70 favourite with Ladbrokes despite a tricky barrier draw.

South Australian sprint star Viddora is the only other horse under double-figure odds, at $9, after drawing barrier 11, and trainer Lloyd Kennewell said the mare was back on track for her home-town feature.

"She worked sensationally this morning,'' Kennewell said.

"She worked exactly how we wanted, as I have said all day, I think she's better again this week then she was leading into the Sangster. The month between runs really suits this horse and I couldn't be happier with her.''

Kennewell said that Viddora's jockey Joe Bowditch has options with the Winterbottom Stakes and Magic Millions Sprint winner.

Vega Magic ridden by Damien Oliver wins the Lister Regal Roller Stakes at Caulfield. Picture: John Donegan/Getty Images

"At the end of the day you have to deal with what you get, but I couldn't be happier with the draw,'' Kennewell said.

"It gives Joe a few options and late in the day you don't want to buried back on the fence. We just need everything to go right between now and Saturday.''

Darren Weir accepted with three runners, Voodoo Lad has drawn the inside gate with Ben Allen booked to ride, while Handsome Thief will jump from gate 12. Stellar Collision will start from wide out in barrier 17.

Clare Lindop will chase a fairytale farewell from her riding career aboard Exalted Adam for Murray Bridge trainer Grant Young. Lindop announced her retirement from the sport some time after Adelaide's Festival of Racing in March and will chase her second Goodwood win after partnering Lone Rock to victory for Robert Smerdon in 2011.

Six SA-trained horses make up the final field of 20 with Steel Frost dropping back in distance to be drawn in barrier eight, while former WA mare Mica Lil drew gate 10.

Finnis co-trainers Glen Kent and Wayne Francis will give SA's most promising young rider Kayla Crowther her first opportunity at a Group 1 ride aboard Lope De Capio, who will jump from gate 15 at his second attempt after finishing less than three lengths behind Vega Magic in eighth place last year.

Krystal Bishop, meanwhile, will partner Oakbank-trained mare Nipperkin who will jump from barrier 18.

The Lindsay Park stable has also nominated Caulfield Cup winner Boom Time for Saturday's $250,000 Group 3 R A Lee Stakes over 1600m while Darren Weir's last-start Warrnambool Cup winner Gallic Chieftain has been nominated for the $150,000 Port Adelaide Cup (2500m).