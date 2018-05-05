Tricky fixture away to Grafton United for Lions

CONTENDERS OR PRETENDERS: Bailey Chalker tries to maintain possession for Grafton United ahead of Aaren Alsopp of the Coffs United Lions.

CONTENDERS OR PRETENDERS: Bailey Chalker tries to maintain possession for Grafton United ahead of Aaren Alsopp of the Coffs United Lions. Brad Greenshields

THIS afternoon will show how much Grafton United has improved.

After failing to win a single point all year in 2017, the Grafton team is currently in fourth position with two wins and a draw next to their name.

But playing the reigning premiers today will show whether or not they're a contender.

Not only will Grafton United have to overcome Coffs United but possibly some mental scars from last season when the Lions scored 28 goals in two matches against them.

Coffs United coach Glen Williams is willing to bet London to a brick the scoreline won't be similar today. Not at this stage of the season anyway.

"We haven't had a horrible start to the year, just a bad start to the year,” Williams said.

"We've had guys away and injured. It's not a rebuild we're doing but we're just trying to get the guys to gel a bit.”

Williams said the Lions will be fielding a stronger line-up for the game.

"This week's squads definitely look stronger on paper,” he said.

On paper a team that hasn't dropped a single point facing a team that is yet to break their duck doesn't look like an appealing affair, but Boambee coach Shane Duncan said tomorrow's match against the Northern Storm is a danger game.

"I think they've been playing well, they've just been unlucky with some results,” Duncan said.

"We're expecting a tough game.”

Having secured their first win of the season last week, the Coffs Coast Tigers will aim to build some momentum for their season when they face Urunga.

Maclean and the Westlawn Tigers meet in an interesting local derby.

Tigers coach Matt Cheney said it would be nice to get a win over their long-time rivals.

"They've had the wood over us and really dominated us for the last couple of years,” Cheney said.