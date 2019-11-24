Tributes for ‘little angels’ lost in unthinkable tragedy

A MOTHER and her three young sons have left a teddy bear near where two baby girls were found dead in a car south of Brisbane on Saturday.

The two children, girls aged just one and two, were found unresponsive in the car on Logan Reserve Road at Waterford West about 1.30pm.

Detective Inspector Mark White from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation said there was some evidence the girls were exposed to "extreme heat", which was directing the police investigation.

LATEST: MUM CHARGED WITH DOUBLE MURDER AFTER GIRLS' DEATHS

A teddy bear left by a mother and her young sons near were two baby girls were found dead in a car near Brisbane. Picture: Patrick Billings

Kirra, the woman who left teddy bear, said she didn't know the family, but wanted to do something nice.

"I've got three young kids of my own and they thought it would be nice," she said breaking down.

"It breaks my heart, there's no words for it"

One of her sons asked: "Are you sad mummy?"

She said: "Yes but it's OK to be sad".

Police have established a crime scene outside the Waterford West home. Picture: AAP/Richard Waugh

Social media has been flooded with comments mourning the loss of the two little girls.

Thousands of people have commented and shared their tributes for the sisters aged one and two.

Brisbane mum Kylie wrote on Facebook that her "heart goes onto to all involved" and dealing with "unimaginable grief".

"Brings me to tears as it's just so tragically sad - RIP little angels," she wrote.

Another Queenslander sent her thoughts and prayers to everyone who watched today's events unfold.

"My Condolences to family and friends, and my thoughts are with all the Emergency workers who attended and witnesses," she wrote on Facebook.

More people have arrived to lay flowers at the scene.

"I've just seen it on Facebook and I feel so sorry for the little babies," Nicole Thompson told The Courier-Mail.

"I'm crying even though they're not my kids."

One said she had seen the woman before but didn't know her well.

"Knowing it happened just there is so sad," she said.

"No baby should have to go through that."

Another neighbour was visibly shocked by today's distressing scenes.

"I came out when the ambulance pulled up and saw the children being brought out," Willow Dowes said.

"It's pretty upsetting and it was quite confronting."