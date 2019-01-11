Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSED: Former amateur boxer and Australian Army infantryman Les Madden.
MISSED: Former amateur boxer and Australian Army infantryman Les Madden. Contributed
News

Tributes for 'hell of a soldier' killed in road tragedy

Tara Miko
by
11th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Toowoomba man killed in South Australia is being remembered as a young soldier with a brave heart.

Les Madden, 24, was visiting family in Adelaide when he was hit by a car about 2am on Friday, December 28.

Days earlier, the former boxer and Australian Army infantryman had stopped in Toowoomba to catch up with his sporting family.

Smithy's Gym owner Brendon Smith recalled a young man who, as a 15-year-old, called into the Anzac Ave outfit and started boxing training.

"He was a hell of a nice young man, a real hard worker," Mr Smith said.

"He only just dropped back in and said 'G'day' and Merry Christmas a couple of days before he passed."

Mr Madden did the rounds on the amateur boxing circuit where he earned a reputation as a team player and supporter of his professional counterparts.

Through connections from his boxing family, Mr Madden earned his trade as a boilermaker before moving to Townsville and joining the army just over three years ago.

"He was as good as they come, with such a good heart," Mr Smith said.

"It was so good to see Les.

"There wouldn't be any better bloke that you'd want on the front lines than Les Madden."

Mr Madden's funeral will be held in Toowoomba.

A South Australia police spokeswoman said investigations into his death were ongoing.

More Stories

crash editors picks les madden smithys gym toowoomba tribute
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

    premium_icon Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

    News A DEVELOPMENT application to demolish a restaurant to make way for a proposed $2m motel for Coffs Harbour has been approved.

    When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    premium_icon When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    News Caught behind the wheel after having his licence suspended

    • 11th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    premium_icon Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    News Well situated government-owned property at the Jetty strip has sold.

    Local Partners