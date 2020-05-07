Tributes flow for legendary Toowoomba racing identity

THE Toowoomba community is paying tribute to legendary Toowoomba racing identity, Richard 'Darby' McCarthy.

Mayor Paul Antonio said one of Australia's best jockeys had left a lasting legacy that would never be forgotten.

"On behalf of council and the wider community, I am deeply saddened to hear of Darby's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends in this difficult time," Cr Antonio said.

"Darby had a distinguished career, achieving both national and international success. He was particularly dominant in Queensland, winning three Stradbroke Handicaps.



"He was a trail blazer in the racing industry and was inducted into the Queensland Racing Hall of Fame in 2004. His achievements were recently celebrated at the Darby McCarthy Race Day in Toowoomba.



"While he wasn't born in the Toowoomba region, he resided here in his later life and made a major imprint while he lived here.



"He was an inspiration to the indigenous community with many sporting stars across the country often praising him, including former gold-medallist Cathy Freeman, who resided in his house while she was at boarding school in Toowoomba.



"Darby was an exceptional athlete and an even better human-being. It's truly sad we have lost such a wonderful person."