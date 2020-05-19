Family of the 15-year-old boy who died this morning as a result being stabbed in the chest have taken to social media to share their anguish.

Family of the 15-year-old boy who died this morning as a result being stabbed in the chest have taken to social media to share their anguish.

FAMILY members of the 15-year-old boy who died this morning as a result being stabbed in the chest have taken to social media to share their anguish.

The teen, who cannot be named for cultural reasons, died this morning after undergoing surgery at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Police were called to the Bagot Community just after 3am this morning after receiving reports of fighting.

The youth was rushed to hospital with what police said was heavy bleeding from the chest, but sadly died once there.

His shocked and saddened family members expressed their feelings on Facebook.

"Rest peacefully my little bro until we meet again," one family member said.

"I wish things were different, that this was all just a dream.

"You were only 15 years old, the last time I spoke to you was a couple days before your 15th birthday this year in March I transferred $ for your birthday present.

"Who would've thought that was the last time I speak to you. I'm shattered my heart is aching."

Other family members said they would "miss his handsome face coming around home".

Others said they would miss his smile.

A 15-year-old boy is in custody in relation to the stabbing.

Originally published as Tributes flow for teen victim of Darwin stabbing