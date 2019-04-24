Tributes for 'beautiful souls' found dead in tent

Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening were found dead at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival

TWO people found dead in their tent at a southern Queensland music festival have been described as "beautiful souls".

The Greening and Tarbutt families yesterday declined to comment on the tragedy, but Ebony's grandmother Margaret Peters described her as "much loved".

People close to them said they were still in a state of shock at the news.

Ebony and Dassarn were said to be popular and regular festival-goers.

Police expect a toxicology report will determine the cause of death in the coming weeks, but they are being treated as suspected drug overdoses.

Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening were found dead at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival on Monday morning.

About 3500 people attended the four-day Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival. It began in 2008 at the Coffs Harbour hinterland in NSW, but was moved to Queensland's Southern Downs in 2018, after a battle over policing.

The weekend deaths have reignited debate about pill-testing, on top of at least five other drug-related deaths at festivals this summer.

Queensland's independent body for drugs and ­alcohol has warned that lives could be at risk if the State Government prolongs the rollout of a pill-testing trial.

Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drugs Agencies chief executive officer Rebecca Lang said pill-testing had the potential to reduce such tragedies.

"I don't know why we wouldn't dive in and help young people," she said.

The Government has said it will wait for findings, following a second trial at ­Canberra's Groovin the Moo, to determine what Queensland should do.

Ebony Greening was described as “much loved” by her grandmother.



Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee chairman Aaron Harper will travel to the festival this weekend to witness the trial and will be joined by a Queensland Health bureaucrat.

Meanwhile, a Queensland petition pushing for its introduction has attracted more than 2000 signatures.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the Government was looking closely at trials in the ACT.

"Every avenue that might save the life of a young Queenslander or young Australian is worth considering," he said. "A nationally constant approach to drug harm minimisation is ideal.

"Festivals that move around from state to state should operate under the same rules and festival-goers should have the same experiences no matter where they attend a festival in Australia."

Maleny man Dassarn Tarbutt’s family declined to comment on the tragedy.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there was always a risk when taking drugs.

"What we have said is that we will await the outcome of a trial," she said.

She said the death of the young Sunshine Coast couple was an absolute tragedy.

In a statement on Monday, Rabbits Eat Lettuce organisers sent condolences to the pair's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and concerns are predominantly for their wellbeing and privacy during this time," it said.

"It is truly heartbreaking to lose some beautiful souls that we consider part of our extended family."