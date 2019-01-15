Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

Brooms Head brumbies grazing on a paddock in the township on Sunday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

FOLLOWING news of the Brooms Head Brumby's failing health, community members have reacted on social media by paying tribute to the last of the iconic herd.

"I am heartbroken for such a wonderful horse and for you - you are all heroes with the work that you do - this must be excruciatingly painful," Suzanne Hall said in a recent post.

On Sunday, a Brooms Head social media page posted about the declining health of the stallion, noting that the 'limited treatment options for this wild horse have now been exhausted' leading to the decision to humanely euthanise him in the coming days.

"With a heavy heart, the decision has been made to put his comfort and welfare above all other considerations," the post stated.

"May his memory live long in our hearts and minds."

Following the announcement, members of the community shared their disbelief and the memories they had of 'Brums'.

"I only saw him once with his family back in 2010 or 2011 when I was camping at Brooms Head," Dee Hudson posted.

"I woke early for a walk to Redcliffe and the three of them were standing outside our tent. I thought I was seeing things...they were so beautiful. I think of them often. Amazing how two minutes of something so free and beautiful has the capacity to stay with you forever."

Brenda Dunstan said she was privileged to have bought a bale of hay with him last year.

"He was being fed by a local chap 'Ken' and under the care of a vet," she posted.

"Sadly, Ken was lost near the Sandon River mouth. Maybe they will be reunited."

TRIBUTES TO THE LAST BRUMBY

Kim Watson It is very sad I thank everyone that has taken care of him I only hope that the vet will be able to do something for him or at least make him comfortable so that he can live out the rest of his life in peace.

Kim Moore an end of an era - the Broom won't be the same - blessings to all who have cared for him during his last years.

Mary Salter So very sad - the last of the Brumbies that roamed BH for decades - such a beautiful and very much loved animal.

Mark Woldseth Sitting in New Jersey reading this story and had to pull down the Brumby stubbie holder from the bar shelf.

Angel Jayde Tanner This gorgeous boy I have watched for years, so glad he has support and love in his last days.

Janet Gray So very sad, but not long until he is running free with his herd. He will be missed very much.

Judy Hackett I have never seen him but Robert Moore's paintings are a tribute to his strength and pride.

Sally Broughton God speed back to your herd old boy - no more lonely days for you.

Becki Burrows May he Rest In Peace and find greener pastures reunited with his herd.

Karen von Ahlefeldt Thank you to all you amazing people who have opened your hearts and given your time watching over and caring for the Brooms Head Brumby. How very special you all are. I am sure the horses spirit continues to roam free, but now pain free.

Suzanne Hall To the carers of this great legend I send love and heartfelt thanks for all that you have done to try to save him - this must have been an excruciatingly painful decision