RIP little angel: Heartbreaking tribute to baby girl

THE spot where a baby girl was found dead by strangers on a Surfers Paradise beach was awash with tourists and schoolies yesterday despite the dreadful discovery just hours earlier.

By the time day broke there was no sign of the tragedy.

A crime scene had been set up on the sand as detectives scoured the beach for clues, but the rising tide forced police to abandon the search, the waves sweeping away the evidence of the last frantic attempts to save the little girl's life.

Morning joggers and families with body boards were oblivious to the tragedy.

A small collection of flowers and soft toys began to appear during the day near where the child's body was found.

A handwritten note reading RIP LITTLE ANGEL and a koala toy were among the gifts left by mourners.

Soft toys placed "on behalf of the homeless community" signified the heartbreak felt by many.

A woman from Chevron Island shed a tear as she stopped to pay her respects, calling for a plaque to be permanently erected at the entrance to the beach.

"I didn't know them but still it hurts," she said. "You don't know what to think about the parents really, if the family were homeless there's plenty of people they could have gone to for help.

Police at the scene early this morning.

"She was too young, that poor, poor little girl."

For many the child's death remained largely forgotten as schoolies rode along The Esplanade on scooters and tourists lapped up the sunshine.

Carefree teenage girls posed for holiday selfies overlooking the spot where the girl was found. "I had no idea," said a woman walking with a friend from the beach front. "Is this where it happened?"

A Tribute left for the infant. Picture Glenn Hampson

Shocked residents in nearby buildings said they had not heard anything out of the ordinary during the night.

Residents plan to hold a vigil for the little girl on Thursday night at the beach entrance near Staghorn Ave. All are welcome to gather at 5pm to light a candle and lay a flower in her memory.