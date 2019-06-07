Tribute to lifeguards after horrific drownings

TRAGEDY: Three men drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach in December last year.

GREG Hackfath thought his team would be recovering six dead bodies on the night of December 18.

Moments later three teenagers were saved, but two men lost their lives and a third was missing when flood waters from a creek mouth had dragged them out to sea at Moonee Beach.

It was a harrowing event that made national headlines: three men, Ghousudhin Mohammed, 45, Syed Rahath, 35, and Junaid Mohammed, 28, had died while on a family holiday. Junaid's body was discovered floating near Port Macquarie several days later.

The outstanding service of Coffs Harbour City Council's lifeguard team in saving the teenagers in what was a highly dangerous rescue mission at the un-patrolled beach has been recognised.

Hugo Craigan, Alex Swadling and team leader Greg Hackfath are all recipients of the Meritorious Award from the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguard Association.

Coffs Harbour State MP Gurmesh Singh paid tribute to the lifeguards in Parliament this week, revealing the exact series of events that took place that night.

"One week before Christmas last year the trio leapt into action, along with other first responders, as a dire emergency unfolded at Moonee Creek,” Mr Singh said.

Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguard Greg Hackfath. Trevor Veale

At around 6.15pm, a call for assistance came through with reports several people had been swept out to sea.

Emergency services were required to be ferried across the creek to access the isolated beach, which Greg later told to the Advocate was one of several factors that hindered the rescue.

Hugo travelled up to 700m out to sea on the current from the outgoing creek, and plucked a teenager girl from the water before returning her to the beach alive.

Greg then found one of the missing men about 500m out, but he was unresponsive. Hugo took the man back to the shore and on his way found a second man, who was also unresponsive.

Hugo began CPR on the beach.

Meanwhile Alex had spent the last 30 minutes searching the water for the remaining person some 700m out to sea. Alex and Greg continued the search for another 40 minutes with the assistance of a Westpac chopper.

They both returned to the beach, where CPR was performed for another 40 minutes before both men were pronounced dead.

”I commend the bravery of these three individuals and thank them for their work to keep our beaches safe,” Mr Singh said.

Just a week later, in what proved to be a horrific summer for drownings on the Coffs Coast, a Swiss tourist died at the same beach.

It was Greg that nominated Hugo and Alex for the Meritorious Award. He wrote: "Dealing with death and injury can take its toll. However, these two do it without question, help each other and the others in our team and make my life easier by the way they operate.”