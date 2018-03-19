Menu
DEAD SINGER BAND.
DEAD SINGER BAND. Contributed
Entertainment

Tribute to Aussie music legends

Rachel Vercoe
by
19th Mar 2018

SPEND your Saturday night rocking out to classic hits performed by a talented ensemble honouring the legacy of a selection of Australia's singing icons.

The Dead Singer Band are hitting up Woolgoolga with their all Aussie tribute show featuring music from Billy Thorpe, Jon English, Stevie Wright, Chrissy Amphlett, Michael Hutchence, Doc Neeson, Bon Scott and more.

What makes this performance unique is the members of the band were all personal mates of the deceased artists.

Dead Singer Band is made up of Deny Burgess, Colin Burgess, Roger Faynes and Vanessa Lea.

The night will be made up of over two hours of songs, videos and intimate stories about lost legendary Australian singers from the people who lived with them, worked with them and were their friends.

To uphold the entertainment, there will be a myriad of costume changes, crowd participation, celebrity commentary and an array of unique props.

Where: Woolgoolga C.ex.

When: Saturday.

Tickets are $20 and available from the reception at C.ex Woolgoolga.

Coffs Coast Advocate
