TRIBUTE: Life of 9yo schoolboy cut tragically short

AYDEN Watson lived a short life, but the late 9-year-old relished every moment.

He had a heart made of gold but it was his heart that ultimately failed him in the end.

It's a reality his father Stuart is still coming to terms with as he remembers the sweet and cheerful young boy.

"You'd never know if anything was wrong with him," Stuart said.

"He was the type of kid who never complained and would just go about life and do what has to be done."

The Maryborough West State School student's life was tragically cut short when he suffered heart failure from an undiagnosed condition.

Ayden is proud of his catch. . Contributed

Last week, Stuart took Ayden to Hervey Bay Hospital after noticing his face had become swollen overnight.

Tests revealed Ayden had heart complications and he was taken to Brisbane where further tests discovered a rare heart condition.

On Thursday, April 12 he suffered critical heart failure and doctors spent more than an hour performing CPR.

Ayden's life support was switched off just days later on April 14.

It was a tragedy Stuart and Ayden's siblings, Ethan, 10, Isabella, 7, Haylie, 6, and his twin brother Mason barely had time to absorb.

Just days earlier Ayden was enjoying his school holidays like any other child his age.

REMEMBERING AYDEN: Ayden Watson, 9, died on Saturday, April 14 from a rare heart condition. Contributed

"It's so important to remember to hug your kids tight," Stuart said.

"You never know when they might be gone."

Acting Principal of Maryborough West State School, Greg Finn, said Ayden's passing had sent ripples through the school community.

"Our school has had a close association with the Watson family over a number of years," Mr Finn said.

"With five children enrolled from various classes across the school, the attachment to staff and the school is very strong.

"Ayden's friendly and caring presence had a positive impact on all those around him."

REMEMBERING AYDEN: Ayden Watson, 9, died on Saturday, April 14 2018. Contributed

Shortly before he died, Ayden joined his family on a holiday to Bribie Island where he also fulfilled his dream of visiting Australia Zoo.

A tight-knit family, Ayden was particularly close with his twin Mason.

It was a bond so tight, Stuart said Ayden would participate in activities he didn't particularly enjoy, such as rugby league, just to spend time with his brother.

The twins were part of the Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League Club, who posted their own tribute to Ayden on their Facebook page.

"On behalf of the Maryborough Brothers JRL we would like to send our deepest condolences to the Watson family," the statement read.

Ayden fulfilled his wish to visit Australia Zoo on a recent holiday. Contributed

To help Stuart give Ayden the funeral he deserves, a Go Fund Me page has been created with $6600 raised of the $10,000 goal.

Anyone who wishes to make a direct donation can do so directly through the funeral home J. Kirk and Sons.

Ayden will be farewelled by friends and family in the Heritage Chapel at Maryborough Crematorium on Tuesday, April 24 at 1pm.

The family has requested anyone who attends to not wear black, instead Ayden's favourite colour blue or bright colours.

To make a donation visit gofundme.com/farewell-to-our-beautiful-ayden.