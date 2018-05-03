Triathlete mum makes plea to motorists from hospital bed

Coffs triathlete Liesel Brown is one of three cyclists who were hit by a car at the weekend.

COFFS Harbour mum Liesel Brown has spoken out from her hospital bed and condemned unsafe drivers following a shocking accident, which saw her and two other cyclists struck by a car.

The triathlete, who is recovering from serious bone fractures, said more of an emphasis needs to be made on encouraging drivers to take more care particularly around cyclists.

"I was wearing a bright yellow vest plus I had just changed my front light to flashing as it was daylight. We as cyclists try our best to be safe and visible so it needs to work both ways,” she said.

"Please drive safely and watch out for cyclists.”

Mother-of-four Liesel Brown has been left severely injured after being hit by a car. Facebook

Ms Brown, 57, was cycling with two friends on Saturday morning when the trio were hit by a car at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd in Coffs Harbour.

She was rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital suffering six fractured vertebrae, a fractured clavicle, shoulder nose and cheek and three broken ribs.

Police said officers are continuing investigations into the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle has begun a fundraiser to support Ms Brown as she recovers from her injuries.

Click here to make a donation.