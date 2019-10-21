Tri won’t go ahead in 2020 as organsier pull pin

WHAT A FEELING: Sam Betten claims victory in the rain on Sunday at the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri.

WHAT A FEELING: Sam Betten claims victory in the rain on Sunday at the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri.

ONE of Coffs Harbour’s most well-known sporting events won’t be going ahead in 2020.

Orgainsers of the Coffs Harbour Tri, Village Sports, put out a statement to notify the triathlon community of the news.

“It is with great regret that we are writing to advise you that the 2020 Coffs TRI will not be going ahead,” the statement read.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but the bottom line is, we are just not getting the numbers in the Olympic distance event to make it viable. And, with the scheduling of two North Coast Interclub races on the same weekend by Triathlon NSW, numbers will be further diluted.

“This, combined with the increasing costs of road closures, labour and insurance means sadly, the event will just not be viable.

“The event sponsors have been extremely supportive and understanding, but we have to be realistic about the costs involved in being able to deliver a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

“We are very disappointed as it is a wonderful community event and we hope it will return in the future as Coffs Harbour offers the ideal location for a triathlon with its protected harbour and picturesque course.

“If you were planning on competing, we sincerely apologise and hope you can make alternative plans for your racing season.

“Village Sports would like to thank you for your previous support of the Coffs TRI.”

The Coffs Harbour Ocean Swims and Running Festival will still go ahead in 2020.