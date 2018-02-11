'Tri' and win for your school

HAVE A GO: Time is running out for school students to register for the Scoot for Schools Cup which is part of the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on March 3.

HAVE A GO: Time is running out for school students to register for the Scoot for Schools Cup which is part of the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on March 3. Nashyspix

ENTRIES are coming in thick and fast for the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on March 3 from local primary school students eager to take out the Scoot for Schools Cup.

Leading the charge are Kororo and Christian Community Primary Schools, with Sandy Beach and Boambee Public schools not far behind.

With little more than two weeks until entries close on February 27, time is running out to register and be in contention to win sporting equipment for your school.

"It's great to see so many school kids getting behind the event and challenging themselves to do a triathlon," event director Sinclair Black said.

The Scoot for Schools Cup was introduced to the bcu Coffs TRI last year to encourage kids to get outdoors and do something healthy in their local community.

It is open to primary school children in the Coffs Coast and Grafton regions.

There's $3,500 in sports vouchers to be awarded to the four schools with the highest percentage of students participating.

So, as long as you register for one of the events in the bcu Coffs Kids Tri on Saturday, March 3, your school has a chance of winning.

The winning schools in last year's Scoot for Schools Cup were able to purchase much-needed sporting equipment from soccer balls and nets, to gym mats, bibs, bats and batons.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI has events for ages 6-12 with all swims and wades held in the shallow waters of the Jetty Beach supervised by qualified surf lifesavers. The cycle and run legs are on closed roads making it very safe for the youngsters.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI is open to all abilities and levels of experience, offering an aquathon (swim/run) for six and seven year olds, and Triathlons (swim/cycle/run) over varying distances for eight to 12 year olds.

Children can ride any style of bike as long as it's roadworthy and is ridden with an approved helmet.

It's a great event for spectators too, as they can watch the swim from the Jetty, and cheer on the competitors as they run around the upgraded Jetty Foreshores.

All entrants in the bcu Coffs Kids TRI also receive an event T-shirt and a $20 voucher to redeem at bcu. There's also random draw prizes on offer.

All proceeds from the event are distributed to local charities and community groups.

To find out more about the Scoot for Schools Cup and to enter the bcu Coffs Kids TRI go to villagesports.com.au.