Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Health

TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.

A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.
A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.

In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."

"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".

A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.

She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.

The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Top Stories

    $144m cocaine haul bound for snow party playground

    premium_icon $144m cocaine haul bound for snow party playground

    Crime REBELS bikies are behind the importation of $144 million worth of cocaine hidden in the arm of an excavator and set to blanket Australia’s snowfields.

    • 16th Jul 2019 10:46 AM
    Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    premium_icon Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    News Meeting of ratepayers on Thursday to consider the alternatives

    LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    News Veteran of State's prison system takes on challenge

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest.