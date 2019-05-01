LNP seeks changes to gun laws

DRIVE-by shooters would be locked up behind bars for up to 16 years while those caught in the possession of a blueprint to make a 3D gun could be jailed for up to 14 years under sweeping new gun laws proposed by the LNP.

Opposition Police spokesman Trevor Watts said his Private Members Bill, introduced in State Parliament today, was aimed at strengthening the state's weapons laws including a new drive-by shooting offence among other changes as well as a new order to ensure those with a history of violence or terror links can never legally possess a gun.

"Firearm Prohibition Orders allow police to prohibit high risk offenders with a history of violence or links with criminal or terrorist organisations from acquiring, possessing or using a gun," Mr Watts said.

"FPOs have helped mitigate gun crime in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

"Under the LNP's laws, a person who commits a drive by faces up to 16 years in jail.

"We also can't afford to lag behind technology, which is why our laws target the possession of digital blueprints and devices like 3D printers for the manufacture of firearms.

"Our hard-working police will be empowered with new offences to charge criminals with and increased penalties to keep gun crime offenders behind bars."

The LNP Bill will also increase the penalties for a range of existing offences like the maximum penalty for stealing a gun which would increase from 10 years to 14 years under the LNP's plan.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called on Labor to back the changes.

"The community has a right to feel safe and I call on Annastacia Palaszczuk to put politics aside and support the LNP's common sense reforms," she said.