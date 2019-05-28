Trending bridal hair and accessories for 2020

Up do or sleek pony tail? Good communication with your stylist is essential for the best results.

Up do or sleek pony tail? Good communication with your stylist is essential for the best results. Mad Love Photography

EVEN though the Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle wore a veil on her wedding day long enough to stretch half way down the aisle on her way to marry Prince Harry in 2018, it seems veils are taking a back seat to other choices.

Hair stylist Kate Collins from Living Doll Premier Stylists has the low down on bridal hair for 2020.

"People are moving away from having their hair out and going for a soft style incorporated through a flower crown. We are seeing a lot of low buns with more texture and movement as opposed to smoother styles,” said Kate.

Preparations before walking down the aisle can be stressful with the pressure for every strand of hair to be in place. Sometimes it's the little things that can help avoid last minute issues. Kate said it's important to consider what earrings you're going to wear on the day, especially if you chose to wear a veil.

"It doesn't hurt to have two pairs of earrings on hand for back up. Sometimes once the hair, make-up, and veil are in place, the earrings don't look as you imagined. Having two pairs gives you more choice,” she said.

When selecting accessories, don't be afraid to try something new, if you normally go for diamonds, try pearls. It's a special day and an occasion to wear something you might not usually consider. Organise a trial with your stylist to discuss ideas and try some options. This will put your mind at ease for when the day comes around.

Kate advises to brides-to-be to voice their opinions and tell your stylist what you do and don't like to ensure the best results on the day.

Kate will be at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort, June 2 and giving brides a free five minute consultation to try an up-do that might be inspiration for their wedding day.