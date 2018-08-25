Trek is for people of Tibet

Berni and Grace Homan are putting the kettle on, inviting everyone to a High Tea in aid of the people of Tibet

Berni and Grace Homan are putting the kettle on, inviting everyone to a High Tea in aid of the people of Tibet

A VISIT to Tibet not only made a lasting impression, it has inspired one local mum and her daughter to reach out and help the people of the nation nicknamed the "roof of the world”.

Tibet is on the northern side of the Himalayas sharing Mt Everest with Nepal. While it is the highest region on earth, it is held in low esteem when it comes to basic human rights and environmental issues.

"I feel very privileged and honoured to have experienced Tibet but it is a country forgotten by the world,” Berni Homan said.

"They're peacefully struggling for their freedoms, in basic human rights and spiritual rights and, of course, environmentally it's also a delicate issue.”

The visit to Tibet was at first a line on a bucket list but it has grown to be so much more for this mother and daughter.

"It was just one of those countries that my daughter Grace and I had always wanted to visit and when we got there we stayed for a month.

"They are the most beautiful people living in such a harsh climate. The people work so hard but the state of basic human rights is appalling - no freedom of speech, no freedom of religion, they are a minority in their own country.”

Reported abuses of human rights in Tibet have included arbitrary arrest, maltreatment and routine torture of detainees, imposed birth control, no freedom of religion or speech and denial of fair public trial. With no freedom of the press and no internet freedom, it is difficult to gain accurate information on the enormity of this situation.

"Many people suffering in other countries speak out about injustices, their voices are heard. In Tibet they can't speak out, there is silence.”

Berni and Grace don't just talk the talk, they are going to walk the walk.

"We will be Trekking for Tibet in the foothills of the Himalayas,” said Berni

"This is a trek arranged by the Australian Tibet Council, in which we pay our way but are also required to fundraise.

"This money will go towards lobbying governments, to release political prisoners and put pressure on the foreign occupation to allow freedom of education, religion, etc., of Tibetans, and look after the environment.”

Berni and Grace have organised a local high tea for September 8 which will include entertainment, a special guest speaker and Heather McKinnon as MC.

"I saw Thando, the beautiful Zimbabwean songstress who won hearts on The Voice when she performed in Bellingen,” Berni said.

"I went backstage and told her about the high tea we were planning and she was on board straight away.

"We also have a Tibetan in exile, 22-year-old singer Tenzin Nyidon as our guest speaker. She hasn't seen her father since she was eight. He was unlawfully detained for years and has just been released from prison - it's a powerful and moving story.

"I am so passionate about this, it's a fight worth fighting. We need to show compassion for other people to be able to change the world.

"We're inviting everyone to come to the high tea and support change in Tibet.”

Berni and Grace acknowledge the support of their sponsors in getting this event organised: Coffs Dentist, Precision Helicopters, Release Doves, Tabatinga, Book Warehouse, Beaurepaires and Dolphin Marine Magic.