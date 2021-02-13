Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward
A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Trees down and man hospitalised after crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
13th Feb 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued from the wreck of his car after a serious single-vehicle crash in Korora yesterday.

A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward
A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward

State Emergency Service personnel worked to free the man some time after 5pm when the Subaru he was driving is believed to have rolled and crashed on James Small Drive.

A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward
A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Korora on Friday February 13. Coffs Harbour Crash. Photo: Frank Redward

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital by paramedics, reportedly in a serious condition.

Earlier this evening, NSW SES Coffs Harbour responded to a single vehicle MVA on James Small Drive in Korora. After...

Posted by NSW SES Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 12, 2021

The force of the crash brought down a number of trees and both north and southbound lanes were closed off to traffic.

More Stories

coffs harbour crash james small drive korora
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man at bus stop could not be revived

        Premium Content Man at bus stop could not be revived

        News Members of the public tried to save him.

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Have we got land we can use? Arkan raises plight of homeless

        Premium Content Have we got land we can use? Arkan raises plight of homeless

        News It’s another level of government’s responsibility, another Cr pointed out.

        WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

        News Meet someone new at a speed dating event, or take your special someone out for a...