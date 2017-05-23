Trees and growth: planning the future of Coffs

VIBRANT TREES: Coffs Harbour City councillors will vote on a policy to recognise trees of cultural, historical and natural importance.

WITH trees being one of the most mentioned outcomes for the Coffs Harbour 2030 Community Vision, Coffs Harbour City councillors will vote on a significant draft tree policy.

The Coffs Harbour 2030 Community Vision, adopted in 2009, revealed forests, beaches, wildlife, rivers and marine environment were one of the key elements at the forefront of future development.

The policy has been developed to recognise and record trees of importance to create awareness of the cultural and historical importance of certain trees.

This project is part of the council's Biodiversity Action Strategy put in place in 2012. A Coffs Harbour Significant Tree Register would finish this action.

Trees will be classified based on criteria developed by the National Trust of Australia and include the following categories:

horticultural value

location and landscape context

rare or localised

particularly old

outstanding size

aesthetic value

curious growth form

historic value

associated with Aboriginal, Torres Straight Islander or South Sea Islander culture

outstanding example of species

remnant (existing from pre-European era)

outstanding habitat value.

The business paper recommends that the council adopt a draft Coffs Harbour Significant Tree Register and draft Coffs Harbour City Council Significant Tree Policy and place them on exhibition for 28 days.

It is also recommended to note amendments may be made to the Coffs Harbour Development Control Plan 2015 to facilitate the final Coffs Harbour Significant Tree Register, but changes will be subject to a separate report.