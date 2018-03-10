Treeo owners branching out

BRANCHING OUT: Sawtell cafe owners Leesa and Duncan Elliot will soon be opening a new kiosk at the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

BRANCHING OUT: Sawtell cafe owners Leesa and Duncan Elliot will soon be opening a new kiosk at the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club. Rachel Vercoe

POPULAR Sawtell cafe owners Leesa and Duncan Elliot have a lot on their plate suddenly.

The couple, originally from Sydney, have taken over the lease of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club's cafe from original operator Janice Pietralunga, who finished up at the cafe after more than 14 years in January.

The Kiosk Sawtell Beach, set to open in April, is the latest addition to Leesa and Duncan's stable of properties at Sawtell, which boasts the prominent Treeo restaurant on First Ave.

They also hold the lease to the smaller shop on First Ave where Treeo, which has since moved to the bigger premises, used to be.

The culinary couple has plans on turning the other premises into a takeaway burger joint in coming months.

Leesa said Sawtell had changed a lot in the time they had been there, the village becoming a food icon on the Coffs Coast.

"It's a bit of a destination for foodies,” she said.

Leesa said support from both the locals and visitors had helped them flourish.

"Our regulars are our bread and butter,” she said.

Commercial Real Estate agent Steve Little said the popular spot received a lot of interest and six expressions of interest.

"The Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club Committee had a hard job making the decision on which cafe expert to choose because of the high standard of submissions,” Mr Little said.