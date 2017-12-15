SPORT is about fun and building fitness and teamwork, which makes it the ideal teaching tool.

Sports Ability, delivered by the Mid Coast Communities Ability Links team on the Mid North Coast, is teaching students the value of inclusion and giving students of all abilities the opportunity to enjoy sport.

The Sports Ability project is an early intervention initiative aimed at students from kindergarten to year 6 and staff from across the region, and teaches them how to play inclusive games, from Boccia and seated volleyball to blind-folded goalball.

The program runs throughout the year. More than 30 schools and organisations have participated in the past 12 months.

The aim is to deliver inclusive sports sessions to students and to resource schools with sport equipment and training to continue offering inclusive curriculum delivery to all.

Ability Links staff teach children about disability, inclusion, the capacity of people with disability and the value of treating each other equally because we're all different, helping to broaden awareness and acceptance.

Last week students from Repton Public School participated in the program.

"The Ability Links program is a fantastic way to demonstrate diversity in ability and the difference that inclusion can make for people,” said Jane Martyn, principal Repton Public School.

"Our students found the message of the importance of being inclusive very powerful during the program offered by Robbie and Jason.”

To get your school or organisation involved, call Ability Links 6650 9771.