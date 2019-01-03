Treating cops like this is not OK

Police do a practise run before dignitaries, including US vice president Mike Pence, come to Cairns for the APEC summit in November. Picture: Alicia Nally

Police do a practise run before dignitaries, including US vice president Mike Pence, come to Cairns for the APEC summit in November. Picture: Alicia Nally

To give some context, let's step back in time.

It's Brisbane in the late 1950s and 60s. A large bruiser of a man, Frank Bischof, has just been elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

In an irony that only Queensland could produce, Bischof would go on to become the first Father of the Year in the Sunshine State, despite the fact he had no children.

The perception was that Commissioner Bischof was, in fact, father to all children, especially wayward youth, and to prove it, Uncle Frank went out of his way to hold special Saturday morning counselling sessions to get these kids back on track.

Bischof also started the Bodgie Squad, a unit of senior officers who sought out these rebellious teenagers, in the unholy grip of something called rock 'n roll, and set them straight.

Former Fortitude club bouncer John Wayne Ryan said: "I was bouncing one night in the Valley and this big black Ford pulled up. Out stepped (Tony) Murphy, (Glen) Hallahan and (Terry) Lewis (the so-called Rat Pack). They confronted a group of bodgies and they literally ordered them to take their shirts off and gave them white shirts and ties to put on. It was unbelievable."

Salvation, Bischof seemed to be saying, could be found in a decent wardrobe.

Still, despite the retrospective humour in this scenario, one thing was largely certain. It was a time when the community respected the police and the work they did.

We now know the Bischof era was riddled with corruption, a system of graft that would in part be exposed by the Fitzgerald Inquiry decades later.

But, in general, the community put its faith in the vast bulk of honest officers who worked diligently to keep the community safe.

I remember from childhood the police were considered a major pillar of society, and were viewed with both a smidgen of trepidation, and awe. They had power, yes. But they were there for us.

In that era, it was a given that police officers were to be respected.

Fast forward to the last few days.

On early Sunday morning, police in Brisbane's southwest were allegedly confronted by a teenager wielding a knife. Police officers, facing a dangerous situation, were forced to fire their weapons.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 2pm the next day on Sydney's northern beaches, five people were charged after a wild brawl broke out in a car park and a police officer was allegedly punched several times in the face. The two women and three men involved were aged between 19 and 27.

The senior constable struck in the melee was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital and was later discharged. Police used capsicum spray and a Taser to bring the group under control.

A policeman was belted in the face multiple times when a wild brawl broke out as officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen car on Sydney’s Northern Beaches this week.

And over in Adelaide in the early hours of New Year's Day, a police officer manning a breath testing unit on Henley Beach Road was struck by a sedan. The person driving the car then fled the scene.

Police said the driver involved in the hit and run was trying to avoid being breath tested.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor leg injuries and was later released.

In recent weeks, too, there have been incidents of violent attacks on prison officers and paramedics.

Eighteen months ago Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick presented to parliament new figures on assaults against the State's paramedics. He said there were 414 "deliberate" attacks between July 2015 and March 2017.

Police risk their lives to keep us safe, so why this epidemic of disrespect?

Dick said the Government was ramping up security and resources for these frontline services.

No, we are no longer in the quaint 1950s and 60s when Brisbane detectives, aware of the arrival of a "southern" criminal, would meet him or her at Central station and plant them straight back on the train heading south across the border. When detectives personally drove undesirables down to Murwillumbah, over the NSW border, and left them in the capable hands (or fists) of their interstate colleagues.

The question remains, given these recent incidents of attacks on police, and others: when did elements of society cross some invisible line and not only lose respect for these men and women we charge with keeping our communities civil, but now feel that their immediate default position should be to assault the very people we trust (and, as taxpayers, employ) to keep us safe?

What happened to respect?

In the space of just a generation or two, how did this disappear? How did a relationship once considered the norm turn into an exception?

I know many former policemen and women, and current officers, whose dedication to their oath was and is profound. Many risked their lives. And those still active in the job, doing extraordinary work without public recognition, have rightly earned the respect that many of their predecessors enjoyed.

So if they haven't changed, then it must be us.

Perhaps it's not cool, or trendy, or hip, or of the moment, and yes, maybe it belongs to another epoch, and it is twee and something very mid-20th Century.

But isn't it time we elevated the virtue of good old-fashioned respect, for the betterment of us all?

Matthew Condon is a Courier-Mail columnist and novelist.

