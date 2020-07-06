Menu
Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh says we should treat all visitors to the Coffs Coast with the friendly hospitality we're known for.
Treat visitors with respect urges MP as borders close

Janine Watson
6th Jul 2020 5:30 PM
COFFS Harbour residents have been reminded to treat all visitors with respect following today's border closure announcement.

The Victorian-NSW border will close on Tuesday night following crisis talks between the premiers of each state and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The local reminder comes from Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh.

"The temporary border closure does not impact visitors from Victoria who are already here," Mr Singh said.

"Remember - travel from hot spots in Victoria was banned a week ago, and we should treat all visitors to the Coffs Coast with the friendly hospitality we're known for."

He has welcomed the NSW Government's decision to temporarily shut our border with Victoria to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, and it has been made on the advice of our health authorities.

"The people of NSW have done an incredible job containing the spread of COVID-19, allowing us to slowly reopen our economy.

"We cannot risk those gains."

Gurmesh Singh.
NSW residents returning from Victoria will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

This will be backed by heavy penalties and fines.

There will be provisions for residents of border towns, and for freight operations and other critical services.

Victoria now has 645 active cases.

Fifty-three cases were residents in the nine public housing towers that were locked down under police guard without warning on the weekend.

More than 3000 people cannot leave their apartments and are being supplied with food, medicine and other essentials.

