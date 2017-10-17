Treasure hunt deluge

PEAK HOUR: Parking was at a premium in the township of Glenreagh for the inaugural Giant Garage Sale.

WHILE rain was pouring down in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, people were pouring in to Glenreagh.

Cars lined both sides of the main streets of this normally quiet village as crowds came to the inaugural Glenreagh Giant Garage Sale.

"It was bloody brilliant, fantastic. We had so many people wandering the streets, it shocked some of the locals,” said Chris Gooley, one of the organisers.

What started out a couple of months ago as a few friends on Facebook planning to hold a joint garage sale, turned into more than 100 residences from Glenreagh and surrounds putting out the community 'garage sale' sign.

"We had people arriving from 6am, even though it was a 7.30am start, and basically it didn't stop all morning,” Mr Gooley said.

"We were very lucky in that we had no rain from around 6am till about 12.45pm, which gave the hundreds - yes hundreds - of people a chance to wander around our little village and snap up some bargains.

"The Lions Club were sold out of sausages by 9.30am. It was just mental, but everyone was so happy.

"Such a fantastic family-friendly atmosphere. It was great to see kids with their parents shopping and hunting for treasures.”

A portion of the sales will be donated to the local public school and due to the success of the event, it looks like it will certainly be back in 2018.

"A big thank you to everyone involved and to all the people who came,” Chris said.

"We're still counting but a donation is going to the school and we're already talking about how to it better next year.”