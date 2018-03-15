CULTURAL EXPERIENCE: Harmony Day will see all sorts of wonderful entertainment and workshops from around the world.

ALWAYS wanted to take the family globe-trotting or immerse yourself in cultural experiences but never had the time or money?

Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival allows you to travel the world without leaving home for the cost of a gold coin donation.

The festival happens at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden from 9.30am on March 25 and is a celebration of the beauty of cultural diversity and the common ground we all share.

"We are so lucky here in Coffs Harbour that we have such a culturally diverse community,” Mayor Denise Knight said.

"The ability to be able to share our stories and experiences with each other is truly special.

"Featuring musicians, food and experiences from across the globe, the festival is a fantastic opportunity to broaden your horizons and involve yourself in other cultures.”

Festival space Common Ground will offer authentic cultural experiences, including an Ethiopian/ Eritrean coffee ceremony, henna decoration, the opportunity to sit and crochet with Syrian women or have a game of checkers with Afghani men.

The Beats and Feets dance and drumming tent, as well as plenty of activities for the kids including dance and craft workshops, combine with world-class musicians performing on the main stage to make a great day.