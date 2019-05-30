Travel Centre Coffs Harbour's Travel and Cruise Expo

TRAVEL EXPO FEATURE COVER Positano, Amalfi Coast, Campania, Sorrento, Italy. View of the town and the seaside in a summer sunset

TRAVEL EXPO FEATURE COVER Positano, Amalfi Coast, Campania, Sorrento, Italy. View of the town and the seaside in a summer sunset Francesco Riccardo Iacomino

TRAVEL Centre Coffs Harbour is celebrating 70 years of continuous business, having first started in Coffs Harbour in 1949.

Travel Centre has always strived for an uncompromising focus on customer service, beginning from the times when airline tickets were hand written to today's internet juggernaut of information.

Drawing on a wealth of travel experience and years of first-hand destination knowledge since 1992 the current owner, Glenda Halliwell, and her team have excelled at creating unique and experiential holidays.

The Travel Centre team members are experts at their craft and can help when planning that special journey, your next seasonal holiday or even a brief interlude, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Travel Centre

Step inside a world filled with potential - a world where no trip is too small or too grand.

With that experience comes incredible insight into the world of travel options with a range of unique and out-of-this-world ideas for your next unforgettable trip.

And, through a wide range of leading travel partners, Travel Centre can provide you with exclusive travel opportunities and benefits.

Travel Centre's owner Glenda Halliwell Travel Centre

Travel Centre is also the Coffs Coast cruise specialist. All the team members are fully accredited cruise experts and do regular training to keep up to date.

"We are passionate about our job and love to talk cruising," Glenda says.

"In fact, we love to talk about all types of travel.

"This year we are really excited as we will be holding our biggest travel expo ever. Due to support from our travel industry partners we have expanded our cruise expo, which has been held every year since 2007 to include all types of travel.

"The expanded expo features a diverse range of travel experiences with almost 40 suppliers on hand. They are eager to provide all the information you may require to be inspired to commit to that 'holiday of a lifetime' or add new travel adventures to your life experience."

There will be, of course, a diverse variety of cruise line experts on hand at the expo to help you discover what's new and what's hot in the world of cruising. Over the years Glenda and her team have experienced a wide variety of cruises, embracing enchanting river boats to luxury liners and expedition ships.

Glenda and the Travel Centre team extend you a warm welcome to the world of travel.

See you Saturday, June 01.

Travel and Cruise Expo

The expo will be held at Pacific Bay Resort on Saturday, June 01, 2019. 9.30am to 2.30pm. Entry is free.