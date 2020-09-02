'TRAUMATIC': Accused filmed overdose, sent to partner

A MAN who was on bail for a domestic violence offence allegedly sent the mother of his child a video of him overdosing on pills.

The 35-year-old, who has not been identified to protect the victim, did not enter pleas as he appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

He faces charges of contravening a domestic apprehended violence order and intimidation.

Police will allege the man was on bail earlier this year when the pair had a heated argument about what to eat for dinner.

It turned so aggressive that his partner took the children away in the car to prevent confrontation.

It is alleged in a separate incident, while on bail for the first, the man took a video of himself swallowing a bunch of medication and sent it to his partner in a text message reading 'goodbye' and 'I love ya'.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said his client's suicide attempt was a "cry for help" during his bail application.

Police prosecutor Val Short said the removalist-by-trade had only ended parole in May in relation to another domestic violence charge of stalk/intimidate.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said while he accepted the alleged act was a cry for help it would've had a "traumatic" impact on the alleged victim.

Mr Dunlevy cited the defendant's "lengthy criminal history", which included entries of violence and disobeying court orders when he denied bail.

The case was adjourned to September 7 for the man to receive mental health treatment.

Did this report raise issues for you? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support.